RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday the 13th may be considered one of the unluckiest days of the year for some, but tattoo shops say it’s quite the opposite when it comes to business.

(Mariah Ellis/CBS 17)

“Friday the 13th is spooky, it’s horror movies, it’s entrenched in superstition,” said Jamie Kroll, who lined up with others at Rock-n-Roll Tattoo on Capital Boulevard.

With something so permanent, you might think people would avoid heading to a tattoo parlor on the superstitious day; however, Kroll said he didn’t have a single worry.

“If anything, I would be more inclined,” he added.

Kroll said many people anxiously wait to get a tattoo to commemorate the day that only happens once or twice a year — others wait in line for the deals.

Casey Dolan, a tattoo artist at Rock-n-Roll Tattoo, said many artists create pre-made designs for their clients to choose from at a discounted price.

It’s not uncommon to see many designs involving the number 13.

(Mariah Ellis/CBS 17)

“Everyone does their own thing and their own style,” Dolan said. “They do their own pricing to whatever benefits them while still trying to cut their clientele a deal. It’s like a Black Friday of tattoos.”

Dolan created a selection of designs for customers to choose from at the shop minimum price, but also said some artists created deals as low as $20.

“There are plenty of people that love the tattooing industry and the culture, but unfortunately times are tough for a lot of people,” Dolan said.

The tattoo artists said customers come back year after year.

“During promotional appointments they end up becoming our best clientele, in my opinion, because they come back every year with more designs,” Dolan explained.

Sam Guin, a tattoo artist at Golden Coils Tattoo and Piercing in Downtown Raleigh, said he’s also been keeping the tradition going for the past five years.

“I look at it as a way to give back to my clients,” said Guin, who also mentioned that it’s not uncommon for his customers to reach out a month ahead to ask about designs and deals.

Guin attended his first client at 9 a.m.

“I’m fairly busy all day long and it definitely brings a lot of foot traffic to the shop,“ he said. “It especially helps during slower times of the year… it’s a good booster for sure.”

Dolan agreed and said business can be great, but also said the excitement comes down to thanking their clientele who continue to come back.

“It’s our way of saying thanks for people who come in,” she said. “It’s the ‘We’ll take care of you if you take care of us’ kind of thing.”

The next Friday the 13th lands in October.

Not all business offer discounts on the day — tattoo artists recommend that you check with businesses before planning your visit.