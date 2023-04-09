RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for several central North Carolina counties for Monday.

Weather officials issued the advisory at 2:37 p.m. Sunday, warning temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation.

The advisory lasts from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday for the following counties:

Durham

Orange

Moore

Lee

Person

Granville

Vance

Warren

Forsyth

Guilford

Alamance

Davidson

Randolph

Chatham

Stanly

Montgomery

Some of the impacted cities include:

Durham

Chapel Hill

Hillsborough

Roxboro

Oxford

Creedmoor

Henderson

Warrenton

Carrboro

Siler City

Pittsboro

Southern Pines

Pinehurst

Aberdeen

Carthage

Sanford

Weather officials said frost could kill outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, and anyone with tender plants should protect them from the cold.