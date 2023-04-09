RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for several central North Carolina counties for Monday.
Weather officials issued the advisory at 2:37 p.m. Sunday, warning temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation.
The advisory lasts from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday for the following counties:
- Durham
- Orange
- Moore
- Lee
- Person
- Granville
- Vance
- Warren
- Forsyth
- Guilford
- Alamance
- Davidson
- Randolph
- Chatham
- Stanly
- Montgomery
Some of the impacted cities include:
- Durham
- Chapel Hill
- Hillsborough
- Roxboro
- Oxford
- Creedmoor
- Henderson
- Warrenton
- Carrboro
- Siler City
- Pittsboro
- Southern Pines
- Pinehurst
- Aberdeen
- Carthage
- Sanford
Weather officials said frost could kill outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, and anyone with tender plants should protect them from the cold.