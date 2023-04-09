RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for several central North Carolina counties for Monday.

Weather officials issued the advisory at 2:37 p.m. Sunday, warning temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation.

The advisory lasts from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday for the following counties:

  • Durham
  • Orange
  • Moore
  • Lee
  • Person
  • Granville
  • Vance
  • Warren
  • Forsyth
  • Guilford
  • Alamance
  • Davidson
  • Randolph
  • Chatham
  • Stanly
  • Montgomery

Some of the impacted cities include:

  • Durham
  • Chapel Hill
  • Hillsborough
  • Roxboro
  • Oxford
  • Creedmoor
  • Henderson
  • Warrenton
  • Carrboro
  • Siler City
  • Pittsboro
  • Southern Pines
  • Pinehurst
  • Aberdeen
  • Carthage
  • Sanford

Weather officials said frost could kill outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, and anyone with tender plants should protect them from the cold.