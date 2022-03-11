CHARLESTON, W.V. (WNCN) — Two fugitives wanted on murder charges out of Edgecombe County were captured in Charleston, West Virginia, police there said in a release Friday morning.

According to police, officers began an investigation after they received a tip that two homicide suspects wanted out of Edgecombe County, North Carolina, were in the Charleston area.

Police learned that the pair might be staying in a home on the west side of the city.

Officers then went to the 1400-block of Viewmont Drive and found the suspects in the home.

Donald Blake Parrish, 36, of Lucama, and Lori Nicole Allen, 33, of Zebulon, are both wanted for first-degree murder as well as larceny of a motor vehicle. They were taken into custody without incident and are now being held in Kanawha County Jail in West Virginia.

The homicide investigation is being conducted by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office in Tarboro, police said.

CBS 17 has reached out to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office for information on the homicide the suspects are wanted in connection with.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.