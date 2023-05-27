ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A fugitive wanted for attempted murder in South Carolina has been arrested with his girlfriend in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies said they found and arrested 40-year-old Vernon Jenkins Jr., of Roanoke Rapids, after US Marshalls developed leads that he was in the area.

They said he was wanted on a warrant out of South Carolina for an attempted murder that occurred on Feb. 20.

When deputies arrested him, they said they found narcotics in his home.

According to the sheriff’s office, they obtained a search warrant and found:

Three handguns

Powder cocaine

Crack cocaine

Various items of drug paraphernalia

Marijuana

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the items they seized.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Jenkins’ girlfriend, 23-year-old Shanaybian Damonie Cunningham, was also living at the home at the time of his arrest.

She was arrested and charged with:

Felony possession of cocaine

Felony conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances

Jenkins was charged with:

Being a fugitive from justice

Three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Felony possession of cocaine

Felony possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances

Simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance

Deputies said Jenkins is currently being held in the Halifax County Detention Center with no bond as he awaits extradition to South Carolina.

They said he is labeled as a felon because of a 2001 conviction in Hudson County, New Jersey for selling and distributing narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school.

Cunningham was also taken to the Halifax County Detention Center and was placed under a $5,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

They’re both scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.