Fugitive wanted for murder in Pennsylvania arrested in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police on Monday helped arrest a fugitive wanted for murder in Pennsylvania, a news release said.

The department’s special operations division and the U.S. Marshals arrested 32-year-old Terrance Fleming along the 200-block of Earl Street. Fleming was wanted by authorities in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania for murder, the release said.

Fleming is being held at the Nash County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

No further information was released.