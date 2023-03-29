RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 has confirmed the construction of FUJIFILM’s new $2 billion facility in Holly Springs is on schedule to be completed in 2025. It will be the largest end-to-end cell culture biopharmaceutical facility in North America.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation. The project has a design target of 100% clean energy utilization, implementation of cutting-edge waste disposal and recycling.

The company was a main presenter and sponsor of the recent Raleigh Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Conference.

CBS 17 spoke to Sarah Gaskill, Head of External Relations for FUHIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, about the company’s local and global impact.

“I think you can really define economic impact in a lot of different ways. Our goal here locally is to contribute to organizations that are in need or that are doing really great in the community. I think you could argue it’s an important project to get life impacting therapies out to patients in need all over the world. I think definitely the impact is here locally with our ability to engage and impact our local community. But the work that we do and the mission that we take on every day is really bigger than that. We also have some supply and purchasing locally initiatives. With a project like ours there’s an opportunity to really impact that local ecosystem, hiring local talent. All of those things are things that we can do. And so, we are excited about the ability to do that here in North Carolina, but we have sites all over the globe and their doing really remarkable things at those sites as well.”

The Holly Springs site will employ around 275 people. Hiring is already underway.