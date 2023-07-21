ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) —The Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce and the United Way Tar River Region have joined together and established a fund that will help tornado victims in Edgecombe and Nash counties.

Donations can be sent to the Community Development Foundation of Rocky Mount, 100 Coastline Street, #200 Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or to the United Way Tar River Region at www.unitedwaytrr.org/tornadofund. Please note “Tornado Recovery Fund” on the memo line for check donations. All donations are tax-deductible, the chamber of commerce said Friday.

Other donations, such as canned/non-perishable food items, paper goods, and bottled water may be dropped off at The N.E.W. Salvation Army, 1000 Hunter Hill Rd. Rocky Mount, NC 27804. Email amelia.harper@uss.salvationarmy.org for more information.

Both counties saw widespread damage Wednesday from an EF3 tornado had winds of 150 miles per hour. The Pfizer manufacturing facility in Rocky Mount sustained major damage.