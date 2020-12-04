Funeral, procession scheduled for fallen Nash County deputy in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A funeral will be held Friday afternoon for the 26-year-old Nash County deputy who died following an on-duty crash on Thanksgiving Day.

Nash County Deputy Jared Allison died Dec. 1 after being in the intensive care unit at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville since a crash in Rocky Mount on Nov. 26.

On Wednesday, Allison was transported from the hospital in Greenville back to Nash County.

Law enforcement officers across the state took part in a procession to help bring the deputy back home.

Procession for fallen Nash County deputy

Procession for fallen Nash County deputy

Procession for fallen Nash County deputy

Procession for fallen Nash County deputy

Procession for fallen Nash County deputy

Allison had just completed a traffic stop on U.S. 301 near May Street when a motorcycle driving in a “reckless manner” passed him and he went to perform another traffic stop.

He had his blue lights and sirens activated when the deputy’s vehicle entered the nearby intersection and collided with another vehicle.

On Friday, a funeral will be held for Allison at 1 p.m. at the Englewood Baptist Church, located at 1350 South Winstead Ave. in Rocky Mount.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Allison’s memory to Saving Grace NC Animal Rescue.

Following the funeral, a procession of law enforcement will leave the church and proceed up Winstead Avenue to Sunset Avenue, and then down Sunset Avenue through Nashville and onto Highway 64 East back to Wheeler-Woodlief Funeral Home on Winstead Avenue.

Any citizens wishing to view this procession are asked to line the roadways along the route near 2 p.m.

The Nash County Courthouse will close at noon in honor of Allison.

Allison served with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office for two and a half years and was assigned to the office’s traffic team.

Allison was also a U.S. Army veteran and an avid animal lover and rescuer. He leaves behind his wife and 9-year-old son.

A GoFundMe has been created by members of Allison’s family. More than $20,000 has been raised so far.