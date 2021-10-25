Funeral services announced for late Hoke County Sheriff Peterkin

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Funeral services have been announced for the late Hoke County Sheriff, Dr. Hubert Peterkin.

Peterkin died Friday from surgical complications after a battle with cancer. The 59-year-old had been the Hoke County sheriff since 2002 and served in law enforcement for more than 30 years, which included the Fayetteville Police Department.

According to Buie Funeral Home, a public viewing will be held Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters. The facility is 10225 Fayetteville Road in Raeford. Private services will be held later that day at 2 p.m.

Peterkin was scheduled to be buried after the private services at Highland Biblical Gardens.

Buie Funeral Home said flowers may be sent to the family. A tree may also be planted in memory of Peterkin. Click here to do either of those.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement Saturday afternoon: