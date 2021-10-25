Funeral services announced for late Hoke County Sheriff Peterkin

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Funeral services have been announced for the late Hoke County Sheriff, Dr. Hubert Peterkin.
Peterkin died Friday from surgical complications after a battle with cancer. The 59-year-old had been the Hoke County sheriff since 2002 and served in law enforcement for more than 30 years, which included the Fayetteville Police Department.
According to Buie Funeral Home, a public viewing will be held Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters. The facility is 10225 Fayetteville Road in Raeford. Private services will be held later that day at 2 p.m.
Peterkin was scheduled to be buried after the private services at Highland Biblical Gardens.
Buie Funeral Home said flowers may be sent to the family. A tree may also be planted in memory of Peterkin.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement Saturday afternoon:
I’m deeply sorry and saddened to learn about the passing of Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin. He worked diligently to protect the people of his county in addition to making a significant difference for good in public safety throughout our state as President of the N.C. Sheriff’s Association. We will miss him and his leadership and we grieve for his family.Gov. Roy Cooper