FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN)—The Town of Fuquay-Varina is canceling its Celebrate Fuquay-Varina festival because of potential weather impacts, officials said.

The festival was originally scheduled to take place this Saturday, and officials said there are no plans to reschedule it.

However, officials said the Chairmen of the Board concert scheduled for Thursday evening will still take place.