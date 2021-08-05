Fuquay-Varina couple charged in connection with multiple child sex assaults, authorities say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A husband and wife are charged in connection with the sexual assaults of multiple children that occurred over more than nine months in Fuquay-Varina, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a report of a sexual assault on July 25, and their investigation led to the discovery that “multiple juveniles between the ages of 14 and 15 had been sexually assaulted and or provided alcohol” at a home in Fuquay-Varina between October 2020 and this July.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the home of John and Bonnie Taylor in the 600-block of Tylerstone Drive, which is a Harnett County address, the sheriff’s office said.

The search of the home “yielded multiple items that constitute child sex abuse material,” authorities said.

John and Bonnie Taylor were both arrested on Tuesday.

John Taylor is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Bonnie Taylor was charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

In addition to John Taylor’s charges related to the sex assaults, he was also served with warrants connected to a separate investigation underway by Atlantic Beach police, officials said.

John Taylor was taken to the Harnett County Detention Center where he was given a $150,000 bond and has since bonded out, the sheriff’s office said.

Bonnie Taylor was arrested by Fuquay-Varina police and taken to the Wake County Detention Center where she was given a $500 bond.

The investigation into the case is ongoing and additional charges could be forthcoming, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators believe there could be other minor victims.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at (910) 893-0140.