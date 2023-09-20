FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Some law enforcement departments report around 20% of calls are mental health related calls, which is why the Fuquay-Varina Police Department completed a pledge to make their mental health condition response better.

The initiative called the “One Mind Campaign” was started by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), a professional association for law enforcement that provides training, technical assistance and recruitment services.

To be a part of the One Mind Campaign, law enforcement has to pledge to plan four promising practices in a 12 to 36-month period, ensuring successful responses between police and people with mental health conditions.

The curriculum trains officers to respond to mental health calls appropriately consisting of education on de-escalation techniques and live role-play scenarios.

The Fuquay-Varina PD is pleased to have completed the pledge within one year. Chief Brandon Medina decided to join the campaign to be better prepared when responding to services relating to mental health conditions and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Within completing the One Mind Pledge, partnerships were also able to be established between local mental health organizations and police.

“It is a true honor for our department to complete the One Mind pledge and become a One Mind department. Every one of our Officers and Telecommunicators, including any new employees we hire in the future, will have the mental health training they can use in the field to de-escalate circumstances that could otherwise have a different outcome,” said Chief Brandon Medina.

For more details and information on what the campaign’s mission is, visit One Mind Campaign.