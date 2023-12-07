FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fuquay-Varina Police Department is investigating a possible road-rage incident that happened Thursday near the intersection of Mill Creek Drive and Johnson Pond Road.

Police said there were reports of two vehicles operated by unknown subjects firing at each other. The intersection is about 0.2 miles from Fuquay-Varina Elementary School.

Upon arrival, officers were able to find several expended casings in the middle of the intersection.

Area businesses and homes were checked for property damage and none has been located.

There is no current threat in the area and no schools or daycare facilities have been affected or closed as a result of this incident, police said.

If you have any information about this incident, call 919-552-3191.