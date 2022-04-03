RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The pandemic has been tough on teachers, and a new report shows fewer people are pursuing teaching degrees.

The report from the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education shows the number of people completing teacher education programs has been trending downward for several years, but the pandemic really had a major impact on things.

Meanwhile at NC State, the university’s dean of education tells CBS 17 numbers are trending up for the university. The school brought in its largest class in a decade last fall; college leaders tell us they’re recruiting more students for next year.

“We partner with NC Central in helping mentor some of the students, we partner with some of the high schools so we are seeing students coming and we’re also seeing schools recommend to come work with us,” said Paola Sztajn, dean of the NC State College of Education.

CBS 17 talked with a graduating senior who said she’s pleasantly surprised by how many people in her graduating class are still wanting to teach.

