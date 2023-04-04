ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Bloods gang member who is out on bond for a first-degree murder charge was among two men busted on drug and gun violations after the car they were in was stopped by Nash County deputies, officials said.

The incident happened along West Tarboro Road just after 10:55 p.m. Sunday when deputies stopped a Chevrolet Malibu for expired and fake registration on the car, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies soon learned the driver had a suspended driver’s license, deputies said.

“During the investigation, the odor of marijuana was present coming from the vehicle. All

occupants were removed from the vehicle,” the news release said.

The driver, Darryel Jerrod Hill, 33, was wearing an ankle monitor because he was out on bond on a first-degree murder charge, deputies said.

Hill was charged in the broad daylight drive-by shooting death of 27-year-old Markelius Chambers in the 1000 block of Branch Street in early Feb. 2021, officials previously said.

Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office

Markelius Chambers who was gunned down in Feb. 2021. Photo from family

Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office

A search of the car discovered a handgun was located underneath the passenger seat where Jorod Alonzo Bellamy was sitting, deputies said.

Additionally, a search of Hill himself led to the discovery of 100 bindles of heroin and 80 dosage units of the drug itself, the news release said. Deputies said Hill is a validated Bloods gang member.

Hill was charged with trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and possession of a controlled substance in a detention facility, officials said. He is being held on an $810,000 secured bond.

Finally, Bellamy, 25, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and released on a $1,000 bond.

“Gangs, guns and drugs are driving the crime in our community, and we will continue to work diligently to eradicate it,” deputies said in the news release.