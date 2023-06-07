PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Chatham County say a Garner man rang up $12,000 in charges on credit cards he stole.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 37-year-old Russell Adkins faces felony charges of financial card theft and identity theft, along with a misdemeanor count of larceny.

Deputies say they learned on April 27 that a man used Craigslist to hire someone to help him move, then discovered his credit cards were missing and thousands of dollars in charges had been made on them.

Investigators say they identified Adkins, who was arrested by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on June 1 and jailed on a bond of $225,000.

He is due in court in Pittsboro on June 12.