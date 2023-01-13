GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Two stolen vehicles were involved in a chase and then crashed, according to Garner police.

This happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday on Garner Road.

Police said the chase involved two Dodge Chargers that were reported stolen in Raleigh.

Officers tried to stop both drivers, but they took off according to police.

Police said during the chase, one of the Chargers crashed and overturned on Garner Road near Northview; the driver had minor injuries and faces multiple charges once he is out of the hospital.

The other vehicle crashed near Vandora Springs Road on Garner Road, but that driver ran after the crash; police said they are still looking for the driver.