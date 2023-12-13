SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. 15/501 between Murray Hill and Brucewood roads is closed due to a gas leak.

The leak was detected in a two-inch pipe in the area, according to an alert from the town. The Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene.

It is unknown at this time when the leak will be fixed or when the road will be reopened.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. Traffic is being diverted to side streets, to U.S. 1, and other routes.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.