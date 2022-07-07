CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill fire officials say a road is closed in downtown Chapel Hill Thursday because of a gas leak.

A construction crew working in the area of W. Rosemary Street and Pritchard Avenue struck a gas line just before 2 p.m., according to Chapel Hill officials. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

W. Rosemary Street is closed to drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, between Columbia Street and Church Street.

The closure is expected to last into the evening.

Dominion Energy is also at the scene to cap the gas leak, according to a tweet from Chapel Hill Fire.

Chapel Hill Transit says because of the gas leak, the A Route will detour missing stops between Mitchell Lane and Caldwell St. Instead, they say the bus will bear left on N. Columbia St. and turn left onto Longview St. to continue the normal route.