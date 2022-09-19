RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Gas prices have continued to fall in the Raleigh area, according to Gas Buddy experts.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has fallen just over 4 cents in the past week, and the average is around $3.34 per gallon, Gas Buddy said.
And, according to Gas Buddy’s website, some of the lowest prices in Raleigh can be found at:
- Murphy USA at 1450 N. New Hope Road
- Sheetz at 5200 New Bern Ave
- Sheetz at 13401 Falls of Neuse Rd in Wake Forest
And if your near Clayton, you can find gas for $3.11 at the Murphy USA at 12889 US-70 Bus W., according to Gas Buddy.
In the Cary area, you’ll find gas for just over $3.00 at the Sheetz at 101 Kumar Ct. and at the Circle K at 5801 Tryon Road.
