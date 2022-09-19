RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Gas prices have continued to fall in the Raleigh area, according to Gas Buddy experts.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has fallen just over 4 cents in the past week, and the average is around $3.34 per gallon, Gas Buddy said.

And, according to Gas Buddy’s website, some of the lowest prices in Raleigh can be found at:

Murphy USA at 1450 N. New Hope Road

Sheetz at 5200 New Bern Ave

Sheetz at 13401 Falls of Neuse Rd in Wake Forest

And if your near Clayton, you can find gas for $3.11 at the Murphy USA at 12889 US-70 Bus W., according to Gas Buddy.

In the Cary area, you’ll find gas for just over $3.00 at the Sheetz at 101 Kumar Ct. and at the Circle K at 5801 Tryon Road.

To look up the lowest gas prices near you, click here.