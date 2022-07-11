RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The average gas price is down overall, both nationally and in the Raleigh area.

The Associated Press reports that the price for regular gas has fallen 19 cents over the past two weeks at the national level.

And prices are still lower in the Raleigh area, too.

Gas price in Raleigh have dropped roughly 14 cents over the past week with the average price around $4.29 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

And the lower prices could continue to be a good thing for drivers.

Experts said those national prices could continue to come down some, according to the Associated Press.

But there are factors that could stop that fall in prices.

Oil industry experts previously told CBS 17 that gas prices could be impacted, and rise again, if oil prices start to rise or a hurricane forces refineries to close.

As of Monday morning, the lowest price for regular gas in Raleigh that doesn’t require a membership was $3.93 at the Circle K near New Bern Avenue and North New Hope Road.

