RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Gas prices have been falling in the Triangle, with the average price being around $3.15 for a gallon, according to Gas Buddy experts.

Gas Buddy said that those prices have fallen roughly ten cents in the last week and are “22.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.”

And in Raleigh, the lowest price at a business not requiring a membership was at the Murphy USA on North New Hope Road. A gallon of regular unleaded is $2.88, according to Gas Buddy.

In Clayton, Gas Buddy showed gas at the Mobil on US-70 BUS W. will cost you $3.07.

In Cary, Gas Buddy reports the lowest price of $2.99 at the Shell on Langston Pond Drive.

Apex’s Circle K on E. Williams Street is also coming in at $2.99 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

To find the lowest price gas near you, click here.