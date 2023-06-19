RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Within the last few weeks, gas prices in the triangle have gone down thanks to lower demand and oil prices remaining steady. Right now the average price in Raleigh is sitting around $3.32 a gallon, that’s down $1.36 from this time last year.

For people filling up their tanks with around 20 gallons of gas, that’s about a $30 savings compared to last year. With the 4th of July holiday coming up, experts say this year could surprise us.

“I don’t know that that’s going to be the case this time, oil prices are relatively low, demand has been a little bit low, so it’s going to be interesting to see how it all pans out,” Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas said.

She adds that gas prices can change overnight if oil prices spike or even if there’s a natural disaster somewhere else in the country. So, if you’re thinking of a road trip, experts say to monitor the prices ahead of time to see when you should fill up.