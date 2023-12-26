RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many people are starting to travel back home Tuesday as the Christmas season comes to a wrap.

Tuesday also marks the beginning of Kwanzaa, which goes through Monday.

As drivers hit the road again to make their way to and from loved ones, the average price of gas in Raleigh has risen a couple cents over the last week.

Tuesday morning, GasBuddy said the average price of gas in Raleigh averages $2.97 per gallon, about 5.2 cents more per gallon than this time last week.

They said they got their data from surveying 472 gas stations in Raleigh.

GasBuddy is also reporting that prices are 11.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 3.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

On Monday, GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Raleigh had gas for $2.64 a gallon, while the most expensive station cost $4.00 a gallon.

GasBuddy said the average gas prices in neighboring cities are as follows:

Durham — $3.01/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.03/g.

Fayetteville — $2.91/g, up 4.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86/g.

Greensboro — $2.93/g, up 1.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.91/g.

“After 13 straight weeks of decline, average gasoline prices have edged higher due to optimistic comments from the Fed on cutting interest rates in 2024, coupled with Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, boosting concerns of a disruption to global shipping, including oil shipments,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He said while the price of gasoline has already jumped, it could ease slightly this week ahead of the New Year.

“I’m optimistic that we may still have a chance of seeing the first $2.99 national average since 2021 sometime before spring arrives,” he said. “Hopefully motorists will be able to celebrate a New Year with good news at the pump!”

Later this week, GasBuddy plans to share what they expect for gasoline and diesel prices in 2024.