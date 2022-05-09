RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Gas prices in the Triangle are on the rise.

On Monday, the average price in Raleigh was $4.10 a gallon.

Gas Buddy says costs have risen about 16 cents a gallon in the last week and is 26.7 cents a gallon higher than a month ago.

So why the hike in prices?

Gas Buddy says you’re likely seeing higher prices due to the European Union expressing desire to sanction Russian oil.

“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil. In addition, U.S. petroleum inventories saw yet another weekly decline as we near the start of summer driving season,” Gas Buddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, said in a press release Monday.

Megan Burnsed told CBS 17 News on a good day it typically takes about $60 to fill up her tank. Monday, it was almost double.

“$4.59 for our vehicle, so that was quite a jump from just two weeks ago that I had to fill the tank up, but we had to do it,” said Burnsed. “We’re really starting to weigh our options on do we need to go to certain places, can we walk to certain places?”

Gas Buddy says diesel prices are also at a record high.

“Not only are diesel prices at a record high, they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record, surpassing the 98-cent difference in 2008 and currently standing at a $1.20 per gallon premium. While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel’s surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods,” said De Haan.

Gas Buddy says the national average price of gasoline has risen 13.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.31 on Monday.