RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re looking to fill up your gas tank, you may be paying more at the pump again.

According to AAA the average price of gas nationwide jumped overnight Thursday to $3.71 a gallon. That’s the highest since November of last year.

In Raleigh, the average price of gas is $3.51 a gallon.

Prices are almost 12 cents higher than they were a month ago. Experts point to a rise in oil prices as the reason for the increase.

You can blame a rise in oil prices for the increase at the pump. Lee Koemenko told CBS 17 he’s noticed a difference.

“It’s a lot with my distance for driving to work and back and forth to work and stuff like that and going places here and there…it’s a lot different than it was a couple months ago,” said Koemenko.

Jason Stolle told CBS 17 he hasn’t noticed an increase in prices but isn’t happy to hear about them going up.

“It certainly doesn’t help my paycheck. It just takes more money out of it. I always want it to be lower,” said Stolle.

The rise in prices isn’t the best for drivers as demand is high due to it being summer.