RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The average gas price in North Carolina is currently $4.43; that’s down eight cents from a month ago.

However, those prices are still higher than anyone would like to see. But experts warn the lower prices could go back up if oil prices rise or a hurricane forces refineries to close.

CBS 17 took a look at Gas Buddy to find you the lowest prices in the area on Wednesday morning that do not require you to have a store membership.

In Raleigh, the lowest price is $4.03 at the Murphy Express on Fayetteville Road, which is right on the edge of Raleigh and Garner.

And in Cary, you can fill up on Wednesday morning for $4.37 at the Sheetz on Kumar Court.

Drivers in Rocky Mount can get gas for $4.26 a gallon at Sheetz off N-C 43.

If you’re in Clayton, you can find gas for $4.04 a gallon at the Murphy USA on U.S. 70 Business.

In Roxboro, gas is $4.29 a gallon at the Sheetz on Madison Boulevard.

To find the lowest price near you on Gas Buddy, click here.