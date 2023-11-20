RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman working at Joe’s Express Mart in Red Springs were arrested for dealing marijuana and THC products, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon.

The arrests of Joseph Michael Locklear, 24, and Miranda Lee Locklear, 40, took place on Saturday once a search warrant was executed at the gas station at 4901 Red Springs Road. The search came as a result of an joint investigation of the sheriff’s office and the state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement agency.

The two agencies were monitoring the location for the sale of illegal controlled substances by employees of the store. After serving the warrant, the sheriff’s office said the search proved just that.

Detectives located several packets of THC edible gummies and THC products, including vape cartridges and cannabis flower.

Joseph was charged with selling/delivering marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Miranda received a single charge of selling/delivering marijuana.

Both were taken to the Hoke County Jail where Miranda was released on a $5,000 bond. Joseph, however, was held in jail on no bond because he was already out on a pretrial release for pending narcotics charges at the time of the search and arrest at the gas station.