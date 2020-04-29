Gas station owner crashes car into gas pump, causing explosion in Henderson, troopers say

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The owner of a Vance County gas station was injured in an explosion Tuesday evening, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The owner of the Shell gas station on Ruin Creek Road off of Interstate 85 in Henderson was driving his 2020 Toyota Camry in loops around the pumps at the station when he crashed into one, causing the explosion, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said he was airlifted to UNC Hospital with burns to his foot and leg, but is expected to be OK.

The explosion happened around 8:45 p.m. No one else was hurt, troopers said.

Scene of an April 28 explosion at a gas station in Henderson.

