George Floyd’s family shares condolences and kind words after Hoke County Sheriff Peterkin dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The news of the untimely passing of longtime Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin sent shockwaves not only in the area he served but also across the state.

“I was just so stunned by it because he was such a courageous leader,” said Roger Floyd.

Peterkin passed away Friday from surgical complications, officials said.

A news release said his family stated Peterkin had been battling cancer.

“Just his whole demeanor as an individual. Him being an advocate for righteousness and for fairness and he was very unapologetic about it,” Floyd said.

Both Floyd and Thomas McLaurin, family members of George Floyd and leaders of the George Floyd Memorial Center, said Saturday that Peterkin was a man of utmost integrity.

“He was a person that believed in doing the right thing. His words were to us that he felt that what happened to George [Floyd] was wrong and that no one in his department is going to behave that way,” said McLaurin.

Peterkin spent more than 30 years in law enforcement. He was first elected Hoke County sheriff in 2002.

He also worked closely with George Floyd’s family last year to organize the memorial service in Raeford.

“Sheriff Peterkin was there all the way. I remember his words, especially to my Uncle Roger — ‘Mr. Floyd, I’m here to do whatever I can do to help you all’,” McLaurin said.

Now, the Floyd family said they are offering their support to Peterkin’s family.

“To Sheriff Hubert Peterkin’s family and loved ones, we too are here for them,” Floyd said.