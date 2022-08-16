RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–It took more than four and a half hours for an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Bruce to be sent out after Cary Police initially requested one.

A spokesperson for State Highway Patrol told CBS 17 that a delay on SHP’s part, and missing information from Cary Police lead to delays.

According to SHP Sgt. Chris Knox, Cary police requested the Amber Alert from the NC Center for Missing Persons at 4pm Wednesday. The request was delayed because it needed more information.

The lead investigator called the center 24 minutes later at 4:24pm. Knox said the request was delayed again because it needed more information.

More information was provided, and the Amber Alert was approved at 6:50 p.m., according to Knox. The alert, however, did not go out until after 8:30 p.m.

Knox said the more than hour and a half delay between the alert being approved and the alert being sent out was due to a “unfortunate delay” in the alert entry on SHP’s part.

In order for an alert to go out, law enforcement has to investigate, then call the NC Center for Missing Persons, the only agency who can authorize State Highway Patrol to send out an alert, according to the Department of Public Safety.

CBS 17 broke down the process of how an Amber Alert is issued here: Long wait time for Cary AMBER Alert poses questions on issuing steps.

A driver spotted the vehicle identified in the Amber Alert that they believed Crystal Beatrice Walston was driving.

State Highway Patrol found Bruce with Walston in Benson around 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning.