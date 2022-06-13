RALEIGH, N.C. — Gas prices continue to climb and there seems to be no end in sight.

But why do gas prices seem to vary from station to station, and why do some prices seem to be higher than others?

Part of the reason has to do with the nation’s fuel supply.

But there are other pieces to the puzzle, like taxes, location, and how popular and busy a gas station may be.

“$89.28 for 17 gallons,” said Sean Hohlowski, with a thumbs down.

“$62 for a full tank of gas.. [for me] that’s 12 gallons,” said Tamera Hussieni.

It’s a pain at the pump.

The prices for gas around Raleigh are frustrating drivers on one side of the city to the next.

“I fill up completely. I commute from Durham, so I fill up about a tank a week,” added Hussieni.

Some drivers get their fuel from places that are convenient for them.

“It’s going to be what’s close to work or what’s close to home,” said Husseini.

Some bargain hunters will search for the cheaper spots.

On Monday, at the North Hills gas station on Dartmouth Road, regular gas was $4.89 a gallon.

Just about one and a half miles away at the Shell station on Six Forks Road, it was $4.66 a gallon. So why is that?

“If you’re in a high-volume area, more cars are going to stop in here and get gas. Because of that, we’re going to need to fill up our tanks to keep the gas going,” said one woman, who didn’t want to be identified.

She told CBS 17 her family owns a couple of gas stations in the area.

Her employees have had people come into the gas stations and yell at cashiers, not realizing what goes into the prices people pay.

“We pay federal tax, we pay state tax,” she explained. “People are furious. They think we’re the ones that are causing the gas to increase and we’re not. We have nothing to do with it. We’re paying an exorbitant amount and it’s a trickledown effect.”

She said they’re just about breaking even on the gas.

In the meantime, drivers are begging for any change, to help them save some money.

“I should maybe start advocating to my boss for a couple of days at home, that would be helpful, so I don’t have to pay for gas,” said Husseini.

“I think we should be exploring here. I think we should open the pipeline. I think all of the policies that made us independent…get us back to where we were,” said Hohlowski.

Lawmakers in North Carolina have proposed giving people a $200 gas rebate.

There have also been discussions on suspending the state gas tax.

Right now, there’s still no decision on what will be done to help drivers.