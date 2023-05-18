RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Summer trips mean finding a temporary home for our four-legged friends.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Ahead of the summer rush, some boarding and daycare facilities in the Triangle have a requirement in place to help prevent canine influenza.

So far this year, there’s been reports of the virus at one facility in Durham, one in Chapel Hill … and several in Moore County.

Summer is one of the busiest times for boarding, and more dogs mean more exposure.

It’s why some facilities like Dogtopia and the North Hills Animal Hospital & Resort require them to get the shot.

Dr. Stacy Amelio playing with dogs at the facility (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“Being that we’re around so many animals and all the dogs are, we don’t want to spread it and have an outbreak,” said Dr. Stacy Amelio, a veterinarian at North Hills Animal Hospital & Resort.

For her, prevention is key. She said it’s important to keep your dog’s environment clean to prevent transmission through surfaces, although it’s more commonly transmitted through droplets.

She also said to make sure you’re taking your dog around other dogs you know are vaccinated.

“Dog parks are really concerning to me, just because you can’t control what vaccines dogs have coming in,” she explained. “So really, as the owner, the only thing you can do is vaccinate your dog to prevent them from getting it.”

The vaccine – now a big topic among pet owners.

“Actually I have had a lot of people asking about it, because I think they’re becoming more knowledgeable about it,” Dr. Amelio said.

Dog getting canine influenza vaccine (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

What are the symptoms of canine flu?

Dr. Amelio said symptoms of the canine flu include coughing, sneezing, lethargy, decreased appetite and fever.

However, she said some dogs could carry it without showing any signs.

She said right now, the canine flu is only specific to dogs, but has the potential to mutate.

What is the vaccination process?

Dr. Amelio told CBS 17 that the canine influenza vaccine is a two-series shot, with two-to-four weeks between each shot.