DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Emergency Management officials spent Monday surveying the damage left behind by last week’s EF3 tornado in Nash and Edgecombe counties.

Families are still picking up the pieces.

Sunlight now streams through the framing of Michael Collins’ home.

“We had just redone our kitchen. And we got a few things my wife wanted. And I don’t think she wanted her skylight, really,” he joked, good naturedly.

Despite the devastation at his Dortches home, with the insulation strewn across his floor and trees down around his yard, he’s counting his blessings.

Collins is thankful that no one was home during Wednesday’s tornado, and that the damage is limited to material things.

“It’s going to take a long time to recover,” he said.

In addition to the shock, Collins is also hurting.

“I’m not going to lie. I’m a grown man. But when I when I first walked up to the intersection, because I had to park way down the road to get here, I mean, tears just roll from my eyes,” he said. “I saw all the hard work that I put into this place. Me and my wife. And now it’s gone.”

His home was one of many that North Carolina Emergency Management teams assessed on Monday. CBS 17 followed alongside the crews through Nash and Edgecombe counties as they surveyed the damage.

“We certainly feel for the community, sorry that they experienced this, but certainly we’re looking at ways we can help them recover,” said Todd Wright, the Assistant Director for Recovery.

The teams have finished their site visits.

Now comes the hard part — figuring out just how much damage the storm caused, and just how much the state will help with funding the recovery efforts.

“Certain homes need to be in a certain condition that’s uninsured or underinsured before the state could approve individual assistance grant program,” said Wright. “If the communities do not meet the threshold, then we would look at the unmet needs. We may go to the General Assembly, ask for additional funds to help with unmet need.”

Wright told CBS 17 this is one of the reasons why insurance is so critical for homeowners and renters.

Officials said they are still verifying information and data. They hope to have an estimate on the damage in the next day or so.

Wright said he’s been to many disaster sites, but he’s touched how the community is coming together to help each other rebuild.

“We found is this community is very resilient. They’re out getting it done. They’re not wasting time getting on with their life. So that’s been impressive,” he said.