HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A 14-year-old girl was attacked by a pit bull Friday morning at a school bus stop.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 17 that the attack happened around 6:30 a.m. at a stop in the 5000 block of Heathsville Road which is about nine miles northwest of Enfield.

The girl suffered bites on both of her arms and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

Robert Richardson, chief animal control officer for Halifax County, said the dog will be under a 10-day quarantine at the county animal shelter. After that period, the dog will be deemed potentially dangerous.

The owner, who has been contacted, will have to follow certain guidelines in order to regain possession of the dog.

Richardson said he didn’t think there would be criminal charges as it appeared the attack wasn’t on purpose.