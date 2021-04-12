Girl hit by car during 2-vehicle crash in Dunn, police say

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Dunn police said that a girl was hit by a car Monday evening while trying to get a dog that was near the road.

The incident was reported just before 7:50 p.m. along Spring Branch Road near Jackson Road in Dunn, according to Dunn police chief Clark White.

The victim, a 10-year-old girl, was trying to retrieve a dog that was along Spring Branch Road, police said.

A driver of a car had already stopped in the road to avoid hitting the girl.

However, another car was heading north on Jackson Road at the time. That driver ran off the street, onto the curb and hit the girl and the car that was already stopped, White said.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital along with the drivers of both cars, according to White.

No other details were available.