DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—The Girl Scouts in STEM Day returns to in-person events after two years of virtual events.

The event will take place at Duke University and more than 200 middle school and high school students are expected to attend, and they’ll get to try out different STEM activities and receive career mentoring.

The event is Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m.

Officials said “this annual event is the result of the collaborative partnership between Triangle Women in STEM, Duke University, and Girl Scouts NC Coastal Pines.”

For more information on the event click here.