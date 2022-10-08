SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen girl was airlifted to a North Carolina hospital after she was shot while in a bedroom at her grandparents’ home in a Halifax County town Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of E. 12th Street in Scotland Neck, according to Scotland Neck police Capt. Tommy Parker.

At least two shots were fired into the home and entered a bedroom — with one hitting a 13-year-old girl, Parker said.

The girl was hit in her right leg by a gunshot and was flown to a hospital in Greenville for treatment.

Parker said the girl was stable after the shooting and was “alert, conscious and talking.”

Police said the suspect who fired the gunshots was walking or running by the home when the incident happened.

No other information was released.