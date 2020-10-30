Girlfriend arrested after man stabbed, found dead in recliner at home, Harnett County deputies say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County deputies arrested a woman they say may be responsible for the stabbing death of her boyfriend in Lillington this week.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday a call was received around 7:50 p.m. about an unresponsive person at a home at 79 Patterson St.

Upon arrival, deputies and EMS officials found Michael Renard Foxx, 51, dead in a recliner inside of the house. Foxx lived at the home, deputies say.

Foxx’s girlfriend, Sharron Ivette Allen, 53, who also lived at the address, told deputies that she had awoke from a nap to find Foxx unresponsive.

Deputies say they noticed “inconsistencies at the scene” and several small wounds on Foxx’s body.

Investigators arrived at the scene and sent Foxx’s body to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy. It was determined that the small wounds were stab wounds, deputies said.

A search warrant was performed at the house. An investigation led to deputies arresting Allen on a charge of murder.

Allen was taken into custody and given no bond. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Nov. 2.