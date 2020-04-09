GNC donates snacks to UNC REX Hospital health care providers working on the front lines of COVID-19

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WNCN)– To pay it forward, a local GNC franchise made a donation to the health care providers working on the front lines of COVID-19.

Thursday morning, GNC donated 1,000 energy drinks, 1,000 protein bars, and 1,000 viatmin C chews to UNC REX Hospital to help keep doctors and nurses nourished as they help fight the virus.

Earlier in April, local GNC franchise owner Laura Dalton turned to CBS 17 for help when GNC franchises in Fuquay and Holly Springs were forced to close because the businesses were deemed nonessential.

Back in March, the Department of Homeland Security classified stores that sell vitamins as essential because they’re considered alternative medicines.

CBS 17 reached out to multiple agencies to find out why they closed both businesses, and after our story ran on April 1, the county reversed course and allowed the stores to stay open.