RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe campaign for the family of a Carrboro High School sophomore whose body was recovered Thursday from Jordan Lake is nearing its goal.

As of 12:55 p.m. on Friday, $19,860 of the $20,000 goal had been raised, according to the fundraiser page.

Fifteen-year-old Roberto Enrique Deleto went missing on the lake Tuesday evening while riding a personal watercraft near Farrington Point Boat Ramp on Farrington Point Road. His body was found around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Money raised will go toward funeral expenses and other financial burdens the family is currently facing, the website states.