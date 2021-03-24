GoFundMe page created for Nash Central HS player who had spinal cord injury during football game

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Devondre Vick, a Nash Central High School football player who suffered a severe spinal cord injury on March 5.

The page, which was created on Wednesday, says, “While playing against the rival Northern Nash Knights, Devondre went in for a tackle as he’d done hundreds of times before and unfortunately, he sustained an injury to his C6 vertebrae. The injury has left him currently unable to move anything below his waist and has made movement in [h]is hands a challenge.”

Fundraiser by Kevin Jones : Support for Devondre Vick's Spinal Injury https://t.co/TSe9EY6FLV — Asim McGill (@asim_mcgill) March 24, 2021

Vick is currently at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where “he is undergoing physical therapy 4-5 times per day and remains in good spirits.”