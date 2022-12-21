WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe has been started by the neighbor of a Wilson family who had a Christmas present, a go kart, stolen off of their property.

The go kart was on a trailer that was also stolen.

“I started a GoFundMe last night to try and raise funds to replace these items for this family with Christmas so near,” Louis Smith, the neighbor, said Wednesday in an email to CBS 17.

The fundraiser has a goal of $2,000 and, as of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, had raised $325.

Jason Ellis wanted to buy his three sons something that would get them outdoors, so he bought a dirt bike and two go-karts as gifts for them.

He stored one of the go karts on his trailer around the side of his house. On Saturday, he went to get it ready for Christmas, but it was nowhere to be found.

Based on surveillance footage the go kart was stolen Dec. 9.

Smith told CBS 17 that the Ellis have lived next to him for two years. He said the fundraiser has no deadline and he will let it stay active as long as donations come in.