VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro commercial construction company has been contracted to repair and restore a dam in Moore County that caused flooding after Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

According to the Woodlake community website, T.A. Loving will be in charge of fixing Woodlake Dam that was ordered to be disabled by a judge in 2017 so it could not retain water from Lake Surf and threaten downstream communities with flooding.

Atlantic National Capital, the owner of the dam, had been in negotiations with the construction company for months.

“While we are still navigating increased construction costs and materials, we are confident that our partnership with TA Loving will be effective in expediting the timeline as much as possible and identifying areas for cost savings as we continue to seek funding for the projected overage,” the website stated.

The community hopes to eventually refill the lake which will allow for boating activities to resume.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, Moore County residents near the dam were told to evacuate. The heavy rains from the storm had caused a hole in the dam that grew to the size of two ambulances, officials said.