ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said Monday they arrested a Goldsboro man who shot two teens over the weekend during “a drug deal gone bad.”

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Fletcher Drive, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When police arrived, two 18-year-old men with gunshot wounds were found at the scene, police said.

The two teens were actually shot in the 1700 block of Windsor Drive, which is a street over from where they were found, according to police.

One victim was taken to Nash General while the other victim was taken to Vidant in Greenville.

Monday, police said they used a real-time intelligence operation to identify the car used by the suspect in the shooting.

After tracking the car to a home in Goldsboro, Javen Jackson, 19, was arrested Monday at his home on Eagles Point Drive in Goldsboro, a news release said.

“Investigators have determined that the events that led to the shooting were a drug deal gone bad,” the news release said.

Jackson was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

No bond information was available Monday afternoon.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office helped track down Jackson, Rocky Mount police said.