LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Goldsboro man has been arrested and charged with murder in two June killings.

Caleb Xavier Henderson was arrested Dec. 29.

According to arrest warrants, he is accused of killing Joshua Tyler Holland and Cornel Quentin Jones on June 27 in Harnett County.

Henderson is being held in the Harnett County Jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office said 22-year-old Holland was killed in a shooting shortly after midnight on June 27 at his home on Burslem Road in Cameron.

Jones, a 15-year-old, was found shot in the head.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.