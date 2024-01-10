GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old has been arrested in what’s now being called an attempted murder investigation, Goldsboro police said.

According to police, around 9:23 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to 1702 Day Circle in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a 22-year-old, Nazjon Marquise Thompson with a gunshot wound and was transported to UNC Health Wayne. He was later released.

On Wednesday, warrants were obtained on 18-year-old Carlos Humberto Zapata for one count of attempted first-degree murder, police said.

According to police, Zapata was arrested around 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1200 block of Porter Street.

This investigation continues and additional arrests may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.