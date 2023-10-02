ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman was placed under a 48-hour domestic violence hold after ramming her car into other cars and her boyfriend Friday, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday evening, a Halifax County sheriff’s deputy responded to Perennial Lane in Roanoke Rapids regarding a call about a woman using her car to ram other vehicles.

After arriving, the deputy found that Destiny Wynn, 23, of Goldsboro, and her boyfriend were involved in an argument. The sheriff’s office said Wynn used her vehicle to ram the other cars several times and assault her boyfriend.

Authorities said Wynn’s boyfriend was the property owner and had injuries to his arm and leg consistent with being hit by a car.

Wynn was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of injury to personal property.

She was placed in the Halifax County Detention Center without bond, and will appear in court Oct. 26.