In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

RALEIGH, N.C., (WNCN) — Triangle Community Foundation has received a generous grant of $250,000 from the philanthropy arm of Google, Google.org, in support of the 40th anniversary campaign to raise $1 million for Fund for the Triangle.

Fund for the Triangle is the foundation flexible fund that is dedicated to resources to organizations and issues that are crucial in the Triangle area.

“We are grateful to call Google.org a partner in this campaign and in this work,” said Lori O’Keefe, president & CEO of the foundation. “Fund for the Triangle was created to quickly deploy resources to challenges and opportunities in the region, and this $250,000 gift will help us make substantial gains in our ability to respond quickly, directing funding to nonprofits poised to make a difference, whatever the situation.”

Google.org focuses its funding on initiatives that include education, economic opportunity, sustainability, as well as, arts and culture.

These initiatives align with Fund for the Triangle’s impact areas like sustainable communities. culture arts, education & youth, and capacity building, according to a news release.

The funds raised for this campaign will allow the foundation to make much larger grants and donations to more local nonprofits in the area, create stability for newer grant funding and building the endowment for stable support in the future.

“As a longtime Triangle resident, I have seen firsthand the triumphs and challenges our region has experienced as we grow more and more into a world-class destination,” said Lilyn Hester, Google’s Head of External Affairs — Southeast and Foundation Board Director. “With our continued commitment in the region, Google.org is honored to jumpstart the life-changing work of Triangle Community Foundation and to celebrate the organization’s 40th anniversary.”

The fundraising campaign goes through December 31, 2023. To learn more, visit trianglecf.org