One of several photos released after the home break-in and robbery near Bunn. Photo from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

BUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — One of a group of “lowlifes” was arrested recently after one of several home break-ins were caught on camera near Bunn earlier this month, the Franklin County Sheriff said.

One of the string of break-ins and robberies happened on Dec. 1 at a home near N.C. 98 East near Bunn, according to a news release from Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White.

“These slime bags entered the residence and robbed the joint,” White wrote, adding five photos to the news release.

Dewoyne Gerrod Williams. Photo from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The photos were a mix of the car the suspects drove and images of the suspects, White said.

Last week, officials announced the arrest of one suspect: “Gotcha Sucker!”

White said last week the arrest came after deputies asked the public for help “tracking down the thugs responsible for a string of home break-ins.”

Dewoyne Gerrod Williams of Nash County was arrested in the case “and his debauchery are off of our streets,” White said in the latest news release.

Officials seem confident of future arrests in the case.

“He is bound to roll on his friends soon, and we will pick them up, too,” White said about Williams.

Authorities attributed the arrest to numerous tips following the release of photos.

“How foolish can these clowns get? Franklin County is the LAST place you want to commit a crime,” White added.

The charges against Williams were not available.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted in the arrest.